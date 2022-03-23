‘Hope state takes action against culprits’: PM Modi on Birbhum violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the Birbhum killings and said the culprits should not be forgiven.

Addressing a virtual event to inaugurate a gallery dedicated to freedom fighters at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata, Modi said the Central government will provide all support in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Describing the killings as “heinous”, the Prime Minister said he hoped the state government would take steps to punish the culprits quickly.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said action will be taken against perpetrators of violence “irrespective of their political colours”. “Will be going to violence-hit Birbhum district on Thursday to take stock of situation, postponed visit as other political parties huddling there,” she said.

Charred house of Fatikh Sheikh beside Bhadu Sheikh’s house. (Partha Paul/screenshot) Charred house of Fatikh Sheikh beside Bhadu Sheikh’s house. (Partha Paul/screenshot)

The Calcutta High Court, taking suo moto cognizance of the incident, has sought a status report on the violence from the state government by Thursday 2 pm.

Sources in the SIT formed to probe the incident have claimed to have arrested 20 people and slapped charges related to murder, arson and others under provisions of the Explosives Act.

Eight people died in the Bogtui village of Birbhum district early Tuesday morning in violence that followed hours after the murder of a deputy gram pradhan associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).