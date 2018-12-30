Modi can’t be Nehru only by wearing Nehru jackets: Ahmed Patel

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday said that the Prime Minister has failed miserably in fulfilling all promises he had made before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

“You (Modi) cannot become (Jawaharlal) Nehru by simply wearing a Nehru jacket. Similarly, you cannot become Indira Gandhi by visiting foreign countries, or Rajiv Gandhi by wearing kurtas. One needs to sacrifice to become Nehru, Indira and Rajiv,” Patel said.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the NGOs Eklavya and Disha, in collaboration with Aravalli and Sabarkantha district Congress committees, near Rajendranagar crossroads, in Aravalli district, Patel said, “Modi had bragged about teaching Pakistan a lesson in that country’s own language. He also made fun of former PM Manmohan Singh, accusing him of writing ‘love letters’ to Pakistan when the latter sent terrorists to attack Indian positions on the border. But what did Modi do after becoming PM? Did he teach a lesson to Pakistan? Everybody knows that he invited then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to his oath-taking ceremony. He also went uninvited to Pakistan to eat biryani there.”

Reminding Modi of what Congress Prime Ministers did to teach Pakistan a lesson, he said, “Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi dismembered Pakistan and created Bangladesh despite international pressure. Pakistan was also made to surrender about 1 lakh of its forces to the Indian Army in the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).”

He said these are recorded history, and no one can change them.