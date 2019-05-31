Modi Cabinet: No new faces from Uttar Pradesh, but some old ones dropped

THE NEW Cabinet has no fresh face from Uttar Pradesh, while some prominent ones have been dropped. While 14 of the BJP’s 62 MPs from the state won from seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, none of them have been accommodated in the Union Council of Ministers.

Ally Apna Dal (S), which won two seats in UP — including one reserved — has not been accommodated either.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an MP from Varanasi, the Union Cabinet has three from UP — Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Mahendra Nath Pandey. While Singh and Irani were both part of the previous government, Pandey, a second-term MP from Chandauli, was inducted as a Union Minister of State in July 2016, but was dropped after being appointed State BJP chief in 2017, ahead of the Assembly polls.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Bareilly), an eight-term MP, and Hardeep Singh Puri, a Rajya Sabha member from UP, have been inducted as MoS (independent charge).

The others from UP who took oath as MoS were General V K Singh (retd), Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. While Singh and Jyoti were part of the outgoing government, Balyan was inducted in 2014 but dropped in 2017.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who hails from Allahabad and is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand, also took oath as a Cabinet minister.

Meanwhile, some of the prominent faces from UP in the previous government have been dropped. These include Maneka Gandhi, Uma Bharti (did not contest the elections), Mahesh Sharma, Manoj Sinha (lost from Ghazipur), Rajya Sabha member Shiv Pratap Shukla and Satyapal Singh (Baghpat).

Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, who was made MoS in 2016, has also been dropped. Party sources said the ally is likely to be accommodated in a reshuffle of the UP Cabinet.