Modi: Buddha’s teachings can provide lasting solutions

“Today the world fights extraordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future,” Modi said. (PTI/File) “Today the world fights extraordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future,” Modi said. (PTI/File)

The teachings of Lord Buddha are especially relevant in current times and can provide lasting solutions for a world grappling with “extraordinary challenges”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday, greeting the people on Ashadha Poornima.

Addressing an event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, marked as Dhamma Chakra Day, the Prime Minister also said the government wants to develop more connectivity to Buddhist heritage sites in the country for pilgrims as well as tourists.

“Today the world fights extraordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future,” he said in his video message.

The event was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind, who, too, echoed Modi in his address. As the pandemic of Covid-19 ravages human lives and economies across the globe, “Buddha’s message serves like a beacon”, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.