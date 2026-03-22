8,931 days: Union ministers, BJP chief hail Modi for becoming longest-serving head of elected govt

Marking his record stint as the longest-serving head of a government in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet colleagues, besides the BJP’s top leadership, on Sunday complimented him on setting a record of 8,931 days in public life.

First as the Gujarat chief minister and now as Prime Minister, Modi’s ongoing stint in public life, they sought to underline, reflected his deep commitment to nation-first governance in giving rights to the poor and enhancing the nation’s pride on global platforms.

Union ministers Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and BJP national president Nitin Nabin hailed the “Modi era” for having transformed India unrecognisably in setting new landmarks in development.

Defence Minister Singh, in a post on X, said Modi’s life had been a continuous journey of service.

“Today, he surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen,” he said, congratulating Modi.

Shah said PM Modi’s decades of ‘seva’ (service) have shaped an era of his own. “Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation’s pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably,” he said in a post on X.

Shah said fostering “this new India” required a lifetime’s effort which PM Modi gave, adding that serving the nation and its people without taking a holiday for more than 24 years is the manifestation of his sheer commitment.

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“This explains the unprecedented affection he received from people, three times as Gujarat CM and three times as India’s PM. People’s trust, affection and support for him have only grown with every passing day,” he further said.

Shah said Modi’s 8,931 days in public life, first as Gujarat CM and now as the PM, reflected “a deep dedication to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen.”

Health Minister Nadda said PM Modi’s years in government reflect his deep commitment to the country and a constant focus on serving the people.

“Under his leadership, India is moving towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, driven by people-centric policies that have empowered the poor, youth, women, and farmers,” he said.

“PM Modi ji’s work has always been about putting the nation first and bringing real change on the ground. A leadership shaped by trust, dedication, and a clear sense of purpose,” he said.

BJP president Nabin said during Modi’s tenure as PM, the country has made rapid progress in infrastructure expansion, digital revolution, effective public welfare schemes, and the direction of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

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“The historic public mandates received in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024 are a testament to the unwavering trust of the countrymen in him,” he said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said with 8,931 days in public life, PM Modi’s journey of “jan seva” reflects an unwavering commitment to inclusive development.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju described the PM’s distinction as a “truly remarkable milestone” and said his 8,931 days of service stand as a testament to “tireless dedication, integrity and nation-first governance.”