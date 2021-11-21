scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 21, 2021
Modi biggest actor in the country, says Owaisi

Owaisi said the real 'tapasya' (penance) was done by the farmers in their protests during which around 750 of them died.

By: PTI | Barabanki |
November 21, 2021 10:17:40 pm
Owaisi AIMIMAIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday called Modi the biggest “nautankibaaz” (actor) in the country, saying he entered politics by mistake, else he would have given a run for money to the actors in the film industry.

“Prime Minister Modi is the biggest ‘nautankibaaz’ in the country, and by mistake, he has entered politics, else what would have happened to the people of the film industry. All the awards would have been won by Modi,” Owaisi said, addressing a public meeting.

“After announcing the repeal of three farm laws, the Prime Minister had said that there had been some shortcoming in his ‘tapasya‘ (penance). This tells us what a big actor our Prime Minister is,” he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Owaisi said the real ‘tapasya‘ was done by the farmers in their protests during which around 750 of them died.
He also said Modi doesn’t leave any chance of turning himself into a “hero”.

The Muslim leader said Modi announced the repeal of the farm laws to appease farmers in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

