Ahead of Modi-Biden meet, Tikait urges US President to bring up farmers issues during bilateral talks

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets ready to hold the first bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday urged the latter to “focus” on the controversial farm laws passed by the Indian government during the meeting.

“At least 700 farmers have lost their lives during the protests in the last 11 months and these black laws should be repealed to save us,” the farmer leader tweeted to the US President, seeking to draw international attention once again to the protests.

Dear @POTUS, we the Indian Farmers are protesting against 3 farm laws brought by PM Modi’s govt. 700 farmers have died in the last 11 months protesting. These black laws should be repealed to save us. Please focus on our concern while meeting PM Modi. #Biden_SpeakUp4Farmers — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) September 24, 2021

Tikait is the spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is one of the unions that has been seeking the removal of the three agri laws which, the farmers fear, will do away with the minimum support price system and leave them at the mercy of private players.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at New Delhi borders since November 2020 demanding a rollback of the three laws.

PM Modi in US and UNGA summit | Follow Live Updates

Earlier this year, the protests gained global attention when American singer Rihanna, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Amanda Cerni, and singers Jay Sean and Dr Zeus had tweeted about the issue.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said that the Afghanistan issue was on the agenda of the Quad and bilateral between Modi and Biden, along with terrorism. He had informed that the meeting will discuss the “current regional security situation following recent developments in Afghanistan”, considering India’s stakes as a “neighbour and a longstanding and preferred development partner of the people of Afghanistan”.