‘There is much to be done in trade’: Top quotes from Modi-Biden bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met US President Joe Biden for their first bilateral meeting at the Oval Office in the White House. Both leaders discussed a wide range of priority issues, including combating Covid-19, climate change, and economic cooperation.

Here are the top quotes from their meeting

🔴 “Today’s bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the start of the third decade of this century. Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and USA,” PM Modi told Biden during the meeting.

🔴 “Each of the subjects mentioned by US President Biden are crucial for the India-USA friendship. His efforts on Covid-19, mitigating climate change and the Quad are noteworthy,” Modi said.

🔴 “There is much to be done in trade. Trade will be an important factor in India-USA ties in the coming decade,” PM Modi further said.

🔴 “I have long believed that US-India relationship can help us solve a lot of global challenges. In fact, back in 2006, I had said that by 2020 India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world,” US President Joe Biden told PM Modi.

🔴 “This decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages. I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards the USA’s progress,” Modi added.

🔴 “Technology is becoming a driving force. We have to utilise our talents to leverage technology for greater global good,” he added.

🔴 “Four million Indian-Americans make US stronger every day,” Biden to Modi.

🔴 “Relationship between India and US, largest democracies in world, is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter,” the US leader told PM Modi.

🔴 “PM Modi and I are going to talk about what more we could do to fight Covid-19 and ensure stability in Indo-Pacific,” he added.

🔴 “Today, we’re launching a new chapter in the history of US-India ties, taking on some of the toughest challenges we face together, starting with a shared commitment,” Biden further added.

Following his meeting with Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the first-ever in-person Quad summit along with his Australian and Japanese counterpart–Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.

Besides Indo-Pacific strategy, the leaders are expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Covid vaccines, resilient global supply chains, climate change, and new and emerging technologies.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi held the first in-person meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House and described India and America as “natural partners” as they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. He also met Suga and Morrison on the sidelines.

Following his engagements in Washington, Prime Minister Modi will then travel to New York to address the ongoing 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 24. According to the release by the PMO, Modi’s speech at the UNGA will focus on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change, and other important issues.