Modi at Uttarakhand rally: Congress divides people in name of caste, religion

In Uttarakhand’s Almora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the opposition Congress of dividing people on the basis of caste, religion, language and working on the formula of ‘sabme daalo phoot, mil kar karo loot’ (divide everyone and loot together).

Addressing an election rally in Almora, the PM said, “Our opponents have the formula of ‘sabme daalo phoot, mil kar karo loot’. The Congress party had this policy not just in Uttarakhand but the entire country. They have divided people in the name of caste, belief, religion, language and state. Within states, they divide on the basis of areas… No one has suffered from this as much as Uttarakhand. They attempted to create a divide between Garhwal and Kumaon so that they can loot both,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also took a dig at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and said, “See what has become of Congress…only the brother-sister duo is left campaigning. Don’t they have any other leaders in the party?”

“After campaigning in three states — Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa– yesterday, I’m back among you in Almora today. The enthusiasm and love people have for the BJP in every state is unparalleled. I am seeing that the voters never forget good work… Based on what I saw yesterday, it is clear that people are fighting this election more than the BJP itself,” the PM said.