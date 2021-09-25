PM Modi to bring home 157 artefacts, antiquities handed over by US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring back 157 artefacts and antiquities on his return from the United States. These artefacts and antiquities were handed over by the US during Modi’s visit.

PM Modi conveyed his deep appreciation to the US over the decision to repatriate the antiquities to India.

Earlier, during the bilateral meeting between Modi and Biden, the leaders committed to strengthen their efforts to combat the theft, illicit trade and trafficking of cultural objects.

The list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set of items ranging from the one and a half metre bas relief panel of Revanta in sandstone of the 10th CE to the 8.5cm tall, exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE.

Two male figures standing on corner stone, seated Buddha