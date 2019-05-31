Toggle Menu
In first decision, PM Modi approves hike in scholarships for wards of armed forces personnelhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/modi-approves-changes-to-pms-scholarship-scheme-under-national-defence-fund-5758866/

In first decision, PM Modi approves hike in scholarships for wards of armed forces personnel

The NDF was established in 1962 to take charge of the voluntary donations in cash and kind received for promotion of the national defence effort, and to decide on their utilisation.

Union cabinet, modi union cabinet meet, modi firt cabinet meet, narendra modi, pm modi, pm modi govt, amit shah, india news, ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’, National Defence Fund
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre) arrives for a Cabinet meeting at South Block, in New Delhi with Additional Principal Secretary PK Mishra (left) and National Security Adviser Ajit K Doval. (Source: PTI)

In his first order since taking charge as Prime Minister for a second term, Narendra Modi approved changes to the ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund (NDF). The scholarship fund has been raised and children of state police officials who died in the line of duty during terror or Naxal attacks have been included, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The rate of scholarship provided to boys and girls have been modified from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month for boys and from Rs 2,250 per month to Rs 3,000 per month for girls. Also, wards of state police officials who were killed during terror/naxal attacks have been included in the ambit. The quota of new scholarships for state police officials wards will be 500 in a year, according to a statement released by the government.

Currently, the fund is being used for the welfare of members of the Armed Forces, Para Military forces and Railway Protection Force, and their dependents. The fund is administered by an Executive Committee led by the Prime Minister and includes Defence, Finance and Home Ministers as Members.

The ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (PMSS)’ was administered to promote technical and post-graduate education for the widows and children of the deceased/ex-service personnel of Armed Forces and Para Military Forces and Railway Protection Force.

Every year new scholarships for education at technical institutions are given for 5500 wards of armed forces controlled by Ministry of Defence, for 2000 wards of paramilitary forces controlled by Ministry of Home Affairs and for 150 wards of forces controlled by Ministry of Railways.

