Modi an angel for people of J&K, says Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “farishta” (angel) for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and said that Pakistan was writhing and mewing after India’s decision on Article 370.

“You are well aware in which circumstances Jammu and Kashmir had become a puppet in the hands of two families. Today people there feel that Narendra Modi has come as angel for them. Now their children will get skills, education and not stones in their hands… The youths who were supposed to get jobs were being given stones and ammunition,” the minister said while addressing the concluding session of a seminar on ‘National Education Policy: various aspects and perspectives’ at Dehradun’s MKP PG College.

Pokhriyal said, “The whole country is united today. The entire world has supported us. Whether it is America, China or Russia, countries across the world have supported Narendra Modi. And you have been watching and hearing news every day how Pakistan has started writhing and mewing.”

The minister’s remark came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue of Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly.