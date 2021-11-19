Modi speech Live Updates: Have decided to repeal three farm laws, says PM in address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced that his government would repeal the three farm laws passed by Parliament a year ago, which has led to massive protests by farmers in several states.

In an address to the nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said, “We worked to provide farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agricultural production. However, we failed to make them understand about the benefits of the new laws and as such, we have decided to roll them back.”

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November 2020 in protest against the three legislations, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020. The protests have continued for over a year after deliberations between the government and farmers unions failed.

The last time the Prime Minister addressed the nation was right after India scripted history by becoming only the second country after China to reach the one billion Covid-19 vaccinations milestone mark in October.