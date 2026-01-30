Modi, Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez agree to expand bilateral ties

“We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 10:14 PM IST
modi, delcy rodriguez,Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez. (Express photo)
Days after the US attacked Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez on Friday.

This was the first time the two leaders spoke since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States.

Taking to X, Modi wrote, “Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodríguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead.”

Rodríguez, Venezuela’s vice president and oil minister, was sworn in as the country’s interim president on January 5. She was sworn-in by her brother Jorge Rodríguez.

On the same day, India had issued a carefully crafted statement citing “deep concern” at the developments in Venezuela and called upon “all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region”.

