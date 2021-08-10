PM seeks names of absentee BJP MPs during passage of Tribunals Reforms Bill in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken strong exception to the absence of some BJP MPs in Rajya Sabha on Monday during the passage of the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021.

In the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting Tuesday, Modi asked the Parliamentary Affairs minister to make a list of MPs not present in the house, sources said. The Opposition had moved a statutory resolution against the issuance of ordinance on the bill. The resolution was defeated and the bill was thereafter passed with a voice vote.

According to an MP present in the meeting, the Prime Minister said he was forced to seek the names as he had already told the MPs to be regular in both houses. In fact, the Prime Minister had given similar advice to the MPs several times.

In the last parliamentary party meeting of the Monsoon session, the Prime Minister asked his party men to undertake mass campaigns on three issues — eradication of malnutrition, encouraging sports and games in their respective constituencies, and creating awareness about the ‘golden card’ under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Sources said the Prime Minister asked the BJP MPs to promote various kinds of sports, not just cricket, in their respective constituencies at different levels. “He said cricket anyway gets a lot of promotion but there are other sports that are in the Olympics but not getting adequate attention. He wanted the MPs to give such sports a lot of attention,” said a party MP.

“He said the MPs should ensure that there is provision for teaching games from the gram panchayat level upwards,” said a source.

He also asked the lawmakers to take up the issue of eradicating malnutrition and ensure that social schemes that are aimed at providing nutrition are implemented on the ground.

The PM also wanted his party colleagues to focus on the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and ensuring that cashless treatment facilities reach the intended beneficiaries. The golden card or the e-card allows cashless treatment to the beneficiaries.

In the meeting on Tuesday External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also made a presentation on the UNSC meeting. On Monday, PM Modi became the first Indian PM to preside over a meeting of the UN Security Council when he chaired an open debate on enhancing maritime security.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also gave a presentation on India’s performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Law minister Kiren Rijiju, who held the sports portfolio till July, also gave the lawmakers a brief about the preparations that were made for the Olympics.