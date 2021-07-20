India offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine; no consensus on indemnity clause

India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme, but it is not clear when the jabs will arrive in the country as a consensus on the indemnity clause is yet to be reached, sources said.

The government last week said that it is working actively with vaccine manufacturer Moderna to see how its vaccine can be made available in the country.

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation by India’s drug regulator last month.

“India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme,” the sources said.

However, there is no clarity so far when the shots would be available in India as “the talks are still on and a consensus on the indemnity issue is yet to be reached,” they said.

On the availability of Moderna vaccine in the country, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul had recently said the government is working actively with Moderna to see how its vaccine can be imported and made available in the country.

“…to and fro (talks) are going on over the contractual specifics. Discussions have not yet concluded. We are making efforts as to it happens at the earliest. We are now expecting to hear from them anytime. Currently, they have to respond to some of the points we have made and we will take it forward,” he had said on Friday.

According to the sources, the Indian government has put forth certain conditions for finalising the indemnity clause contract and has sent it to the US drug manufacturer for their perusal.