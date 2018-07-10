Model schools at all district headquarters for Divyangs, says CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza) Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday said model schools will be set up at all the district headquarters for Divyangs.

These model schools will help the Divyangs prepare for their overall development, skill development and employment, he said. Reviewing the work of the Jharkhand State Disability Commission, Das said for those who are completely crippled, a large centre for making artificial hands and feet will be opened in Ranchi.

Those with artificial hands and feet will be given employment after skill development, an official release said quoting Das. The chief minister said that on arrival of any elderly or Divyang in the state secretariat, a helper should bring them in a wheelchair and after completion of their work the helper should take them with respect to the main gate. He gave instructions to start the system as soon as possible.

Das also gave directions to facilitate the easy loan of Rs 50,000 without any guarantor to Divyangs.

