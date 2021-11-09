Centre to frame model film facilitation policy to make filmmaking easier in India: I&B secretary

Despite shooting costs being comparatively lower in India, filmmakers feel that getting permission for shooting in India is difficult, whereas it is easier to shoot abroad. It was acknowledged by Union information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry secretary Apurva Chandra while addressing a symposium on ‘Film Tourism’ at Taj Lands End, Mumbai on Monday.

“For that, we have to look at ourselves. Especially state governments, since it is they who give permission,” he said.

“Fourteen states have come out with a film facilitation policy and the government is planning to introduce a draft model film policy based on some of these policies. This will be circulated to other states so that they can also adopt that,” he said.

With 18 states offering incentives for filmmaking, Chandra insisted on the need for ‘ease of filming’. “More than the incentives, ease of shooting and ease of clearances are important,” Chandra added.

The tourism ministry in association with the information and broadcasting ministry organised the event to promote film tourism by enhancing opportunities in India for film shootings. ‘Film tourism’ aims to introduce viewers to a particular location after they see it in movies.

Arvind Singh, tourism ministry secretary, said: “The federal system of our governance makes such (film) incentives mostly a state subject and there are many states which actively encourage film tourism and are quite successful in this regard. The ministry of tourism recognises such efforts through the national tourism award given each year under the category ‘most film tourism-friendly state’.”

States should, he said, consider establishing a film promotion office, preferably in the chief minister’s office for timely shooting permissions. This is required since most of the issues regarding approvals are localised and within the purview of the state governments, he said. This office can coordinate with various departments and institutions and get the permissions processed on time, while also having the authority to intervene and sort out issues at the local level wherever required, he added.

Highlighting the potential of film tourism, he said: “India’s varied landscape, seasons, colours, wildlife and more importantly, our culture and heritage make the country an ideal location for film shoots. However, we acknowledge that there are several bottlenecks and there needs to be a concerted push. This should be a two-pronged approach, one at the policy level, and the other with a promotional effort.”

The I&B ministry has, under its Film in India initiative, set up a Film Facilitation Office (FFO) at National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), which is mandated to promote and position India as a preferred destination for filmmakers across the world. Its web portal (ffo.gov.in) is India’s single-window clearance and facilitation mechanism for International and Indian filmmakers.

“FFO has facilitated 120 international filmmakers from 27 countries to shoot in India, in the last 5-6 years since its formation in 2015; 70 domestic films too,” Chandra said.

Various producer trade associations and film chambers of commerce from across the country participated in the symposium, besides representatives from nine states, including Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh.