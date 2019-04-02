EC writes to Railways, Aviation ministries, seeks action over Modi photos on tickets, boarding passes

The Election Commission on Tuesday wrote to the Railways and Civil Aviation ministries expressing displeasure over “lackadaisical attitude” in implementing the Model Code of Conduct and sought disciplinary action against the officers incharge for lapses.

The poll watchdog also hauled up the Civil Aviation secretary for Air India’s failure to respond to its showcause notice for using boarding passes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on them.

“The Commission expresses its serious displeasure over the non-compliance of the Commission’s lawful instructions and lackadaisical approach towards enforcing the Model Code of Conduct,” the EC said in its letter dated April 2.

The EC said that its displeasure should also be conveyed to Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani for “the lapse of the organisation”.

The EC also asked both the ministries to submit a report within a week on the action taken against the officers for the lapses.

“The Commission has also decided that disciplinary action be taken against the officer incharge and a report be submitted to the Election Commission within a week,” the letter said.

Last week, the Election Commission sent notices to the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation over using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photographs on railway tickets and Air India boarding passes even after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 10.

On March 25, Air India decided to “roll back” its boarding passes carrying photographs of Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Moreover, the EC took cognisance of reports that passengers on board the Kathgodam Shatabdi Express were served tea in paper cups that carried the BJP’s campaign slogan “Main Bhi chowkidar”.

The cups carried the name of one Rajeev Mittal as president of NGO Sankalp Seva Foundation and the logo of another NGO Utthan Seva Sansthan.

Faced with a backlash on social media, the Railways said it had withdrawn the cups and penalised the contractor. In a separate letter to the Railways secretary and IRCTC CMD over the issue of cups carrying the BJP slogan, the Commission directed that the matter be looked into immediately and sought a report by April 4.