Model Code of Conduct comes into play in Haryana: Carrying Rs 50,000 or more in cash? Keep documents handy

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal addresses media in Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

From today, if you are carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash in Haryana, then you better keep documents related to its withdrawal and purpose handy, the chief electoral officer said Saturday.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21. With the announcement of election dates by the Election Commission, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect and all necessary arrangements have been made for free, fair and transparent conduct of the polls, he said.

Haryana CEO Anurag Agarwal said that police nakas will be put up across sttate to check cash, drugs and liquor flow in the elections. “The checking at the nakas will be carried out under camera,” he said.

The CEO said a team has been formed to question those people who would be found carrying more than Rs 10 lakh in cash. The bank officers will inform the election expenditure observer about the cases involving withdrawal of cash of more than Rs 10 lakh.

The CEO said 24 state-level nodal officers have been appointed for the monitoring of election expenditure of the candidates. The Income Tax department has launched a toll free number 1800-180-4815 and anyone can informed the authorities on any illegal movement of cash. “Immediate action would be taken”.

In reply to a question, he said that the Haryana Defacement of Property Act does not allow any banner, slogan to be written on the private house with or without permission. “Clear instruction in this regard would be given this time.”

Agarwal said that this time the Election Commission has adopted a tough stance against the defacement of property. Directions have been issued to all the deputy commissioners to ensure that political slogans and photographs of leaders wherever pasted on the government buildings be removed within 24 hours. Similarly, in the next 24 hours, focus would given on the removal of slogans, posters and banners related to any politician or political parties in the public places. Later, such publicity material would have to be removed from the private buildings.

He said the EC will activate the c-VIGIL app from Sunday and anyone could upload the photographs regarding violation of poll code on this application. The DC concerned or CEO will verify the complaint and necessary action will be taken as per the law within 100 minutes.

In reply to a question, he said, “We have requested the Election Commission of India and the Union Home Ministry for 200 companies of paramilitary forces.”

One company of paramilitary force comprises around 100 personnel.

Agarwal said 19,442 voting centres have been established in the state, of which 5,511 are in urban areas and 13,931 in rural. There are 10,288 polling locations in the state, he said.

For the polling stations where the number of voters is more than 1,500, ECI has been requested to converting these into auxiliary polling stations. The number of such polling stations in the state is 136, he said, adding there are 26,329 control units and 40,615 ballot units. Besides, arrangement for 27,996 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines has been made.

Enrollment of voters till September 24

Haryana additional joint chief electoral officer Dr Inder Jeet told The Indian Express that voters will be enrolled till September 24 in Haryana. CEO Anurag Agarwal said that after the second revision of electoral list on August 27, the final voter list has been published as per which 1.83 crore voters including 1.07 lakh service voters would exercise their right to franchise. He said that as the process for updating the electoral rolls was in progress, the number of voters is expected to go up. Currently, there are 3.64 lakh voters who are aged 18 or 19. “They will be casting their votes in the Assembly elections for the first time”.

Voters IDs to be distributed by Sept 23

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurgal Agarwal Saturday said that the voter identity cards have already been issued in 10 districts while the remaining districts will get it by September 23. “Voters can call the 24X7 helpline 1950 for any assistance,” chief electoral officer Anurag Agarwal said. He said that the voter turnout in 2014 Vidhan Sabha election was 76.5 per cent. “To further enhance the participation of people in this festival of democracy, a one-month vigorous campaign would be launched in the state,” said Agarwal.