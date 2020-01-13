Modasa woman’s death: Inspector ‘who did not look into missing complaint’ transferred

Speaking with The Indian Express, Patil said that Rabari was facing allegations by the family members of the deceased. (Representational Image) Speaking with The Indian Express, Patil said that Rabari was facing allegations by the family members of the deceased. (Representational Image)

Aravalli district police authorities on Sunday transferred an inspector of Modasa town police station to Isari police station in the district.

Aravalli district Superinten-dent of Police Mayur Patil said inspector NK Rabari was transferred following allegations levelled against him by the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman whose body was found hanging from a tree in a village of Modasa taluka four days after she went missing.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Patil said that Rabari was facing allegations by the family members of the deceased. So, he added, Rabari was transferred to instill confidence among the family members of the deceased that the administration is neutral.

The woman went missing from Modasa town on January 1 and her body was found hanging from a tree in a village of Modasa taluka. One of the family members of the deceased lodged a complaint with police, based on which an FIR was registered related to offences like kidnapping, gang rape and murder against four persons in the case.

In the FIR, the complainant made certain allegations against Rabari of being complicit in the crime as he did not take action on their complaint after the woman went missing. In the FIR, the complainant alleged that Rabari initially told them that the woman had married a man from her community. It was also alleged that Rabari told the family members of the deceased that she was safe and that he would produce her along with a marriage certificate.

However, on January 5, her body was found hanging from a tree, following which an FIR was registered by Modasa Rural police station. So far, three persons have been arrested by police in connection with the case.

