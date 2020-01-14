Modasa: 5-day police remand for three accused of kidnap, rape and murder of Dalit woman

The three arrested accused were produced before the court of Additional Sessions Judge P H Sheth by investigating officer Deputy Superintendent of Police S S Gadhvi. (Representational Image) The three arrested accused were produced before the court of Additional Sessions Judge P H Sheth by investigating officer Deputy Superintendent of Police S S Gadhvi. (Representational Image)

A sessions court here, on Monday, sent three persons accused of kidnap, gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl to five days police remand. The three persons were arrested by police Sunday.

The woman went missing from Modasa town on January 1 and her body was found hanging from a tree in a village of Modasa taluka on January 5. Family of the deceased alleged that the girl was kidnapped, gang raped and murdered by the four accused persons. The fourth accused is still on the run. All the four have been booked under the provisions of the IPC and Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocity) Act.

The three arrested accused were produced before the court of Additional Sessions Judge P H Sheth by investigating officer Deputy Superintendent of Police S S Gadhvi. Additional Public Prosecutor B R Panchal sought 14 days police remand of the three. Panchal said that they had sought the remand on the grounds of finding the place where the deceased was taken after she was kidnapped, the place where she was gang raped and the place of murder.

Defence lawyer Vijay Bharwad opposed the remand application while arguing that there was no evidence of kidnapping, gang rape or murder against the three and that police had registered the FIR under pressure.

Considering the arguments of the prosecution, the court partially allowed the remand application and granted police remand of the three accused till January 18.

One of the family members of the deceased lodged a complaint with police, based on which an FIR was registered related to offences like kidnapping, gang rape and murder against four persons in the case. In the FIR, the complainant made certain allegations against Modasa town police inspector N K Rabari of being complicit in the crime as he did not take action on their complaint after the woman went missing. In the FIR, the complainant alleged that Rabari initially told them that the woman had married a man from her community. It was also alleged that Rabari told the family members of the deceased that she was safe and that he would produce her along with a marriage certificate.

However, on January 5, her body was found hanging from a tree, following which an FIR was registered by Modasa Rural police station.

On Sunday, Aravalli Superintendent of Police Mayur Patil transferred Rabari from Modasa Town police station to Isari in Aravalli in view of the allegations against him.

On Monday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Madhusudan Mistry wrote to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani seeking transfer of Rabari and Aravalli SP Mayur Patil.

Mistry, in his letter, stated that it seemed that Rabari was trying to save the accused of his community in the case. Whereas, Mistry added, Patil seemed to be trying to hide the negligence of his department in the case. Mistry has also not ruled out the possibility of influencing the doctors who prepare medical reports in such cases.

NCW member meets family

Member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Rajul Desai, met the family members of the deceased woman on Monday, and also held meetings with the Aravalli Collector and Superintendent of Police.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Desai said that she had seen the documentary evidence in the case and the provisional postmortem report. She said that so far, there is no evidence that points to gang rape or murder and it seems to be a case of suicide. However, she added, it can only be said conclusively after the Forensic Science Laboratory report comes which is expected in two days. Desai said that she told the police that if the report and other evidence do not indicate gang rape or murder, then they should do a press conference and declare it. However, she added, police was waiting for FSL report before arriving at any conclusion.

