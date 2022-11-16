PM Modi meets Sunak at G20, discusses trade, security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held talks with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, covering key areas of cooperation such as trade, mobility, defence and security.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here. It was the first meeting between the two leaders after the Indian-origin leader assumed office as the British prime minister few weeks ago.

After the meeting, Modi said India attaches great importance to robust India-UK ties.

“Was great to meet PM @RishiSunak in Bali. India attaches great importance to robust India-UK ties. We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India’s defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger,” he tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and progress on the ‘Roadmap 2030’ for future relations.

“The two leaders appreciated the importance of working together in bilateral and multilateral forums including G20 and the Commonwealth,” it said.

“Discussions touched upon important sectors of collaboration such as trade, mobility, defence and security,” the MEA added.