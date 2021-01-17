scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 17, 2021
‘Mocked Hindu Gods, disrespected sentiments’: BJP leaders demand ban on web series ‘Tandav’

While BJP MLA Ram Kadam lodged a lodged a police complaint against the makers of Tandav, MP Manoj Kotak wrote to Prakash Javadekar, asking for a ban on the show and a regulatory authority for OTT platforms at large.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | January 17, 2021 4:32:49 pm
Tandav is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Two politicians from the BJP have requested a ban on the recently released web series ‘Tandav’, alleging that the show has “disrespected Hindu gods.”

On Sunday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam lodged a complaint against the makers of Tandav at the Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai, and urged authorities to take “strict action” against the actors, producers and director of the show.

BJP MP Manoj Kotak, meanwhile, wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, asking for a ban on Tandav and a regulatory authority for OTT platforms at large.

“It seems that the makers of Tandav are deliberately mocking Hindu Gods and disrespecting Hindu religious sentiments,” Kotak wrote.

Kotak claimed the lack of censorship on online platforms is leading to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments.

In his letter, Kotak said there was an “urgent need to regulate” the digital platforms, that are taking “undue advantage” of the freedom they enjoy. “There is no law or autonomous body governing OTT platforms. Programmed telecasts on OTT Platform is full of Sex, Violence, Drugs, Abuse, Hate and Vulgarity. Sometimes they also hurt the sentiments of Hindu and religious sentiments,” he added.

