‘Mocked Hindu Gods, disrespected sentiments’: BJP leaders demand ban on web series ‘Tandav’

Two politicians from the BJP have requested a ban on the recently released web series ‘Tandav’, alleging that the show has “disrespected Hindu gods.”

On Sunday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam lodged a complaint against the makers of Tandav at the Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai, and urged authorities to take “strict action” against the actors, producers and director of the show.

Maharashtra: BJP MLA Ram Kadam lodges a complaint against the makers of web series Tandav at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods. “Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series,” he says. pic.twitter.com/ef5TDYpG5E — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021

BJP MP Manoj Kotak, meanwhile, wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, asking for a ban on Tandav and a regulatory authority for OTT platforms at large.

“It seems that the makers of Tandav are deliberately mocking Hindu Gods and disrespecting Hindu religious sentiments,” Kotak wrote.

Kotak claimed the lack of censorship on online platforms is leading to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments.

OTT Platforms having absolute freedom from censorship has led to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments which I strongly condemn.spoke to hon.@PrakashJavdekar ji & requested that OTT content be regulated in the interest of integrity of India & we are fast moving in that direction. — Manoj Kotak (@manoj_kotak) January 16, 2021

In his letter, Kotak said there was an “urgent need to regulate” the digital platforms, that are taking “undue advantage” of the freedom they enjoy. “There is no law or autonomous body governing OTT platforms. Programmed telecasts on OTT Platform is full of Sex, Violence, Drugs, Abuse, Hate and Vulgarity. Sometimes they also hurt the sentiments of Hindu and religious sentiments,” he added.