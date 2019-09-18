Mocked by ‘molesters’ for filing complaint, Bareilly girl commits suicide

Six days after a 16-year-old girl had filed a police complaint against two men for allegedly molesting her, she was found hanging at her residence in Bareilly district on Monday.

While no suicide note was found, the girl’s family said she took the extreme step as residents, including the two booked in the molestation case, were making “objectionable” remarks and mocking her for filing a complaint, on which no action was taken by the police. The family also alleged that there was pressure on her to drop the case.

A day after she died, police arrested four persons — all aged between 25 and 30 years — on charges of abetment to suicide.

Police have also suspended a sub-inspector for delay in registering the molestation FIR based on the complaint filed by the girl on September 11.

“In the preliminary inquiry, it was found that on September 11, when the victim and her relatives reached the local police station, they were turned away and asked to submit a written complaint. The S-I who was holding the charge of the police station has been suspended,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh.

All the four arrested in the case were produced before a local court Tuesday and sent them to judicial custody, said ASP Singh. Further probe is on, he added.