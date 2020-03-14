Mock drills to immunity boosters: How Punjab admin, people are ‘tackling’ the virus

During a mock drill at a village in Sangrur. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) During a mock drill at a village in Sangrur. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

With the outbreak of coronavirus, authorities in the state have a taken a slew of measures including conducting mock drills as part of spreading awareness among the people. Meanwhile, people are making a beeline to Ayuveda doctors and even homeopathic doctors in order to get immunity boosters.

On Friday, mock drill was done by many government hospitals in Punjab including civil hospitals in Khanna, Samrala, in rural and urban areas of Sangrur.

Deh Kalan village in Sangrur was sealed as part of mock drill to make the villagers aware of the symptoms and precautions of Covid-19. Deputy Commissioner Sangrur, Ghanshyam Thori said that similar drill was also organised in local JP colony and apart from the people, the staff of various departments were also sensitised regarding their duties after any outbreak of the disease in the district.

He added that following the directions of Punjab Government, the mock drill was conducted to test the level of preparedness of administration. Dummy patients were also taken by medical staff in most places where drill was conducted. Similar scenes were also seen in Samrala and Khanna.

In Ludhiana, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga has also sought help from local administration and police in tracing seven patients who had recently travelled to countries affected with coronavirus but have not got them screened.

The written communication sent by health department indicates that the persons could not be traced at the addresses disclosed by them in records. Sources said that Thursday, a family who came from Canada kept on waiting the medical staff at civil hospital Ludhiana as they never reached for their medical examination. Many NRIs are preferring private hospitals to government hospitals for their tests, sources said.

Last month, an NRI from Canada, who is based in Kotkapura, had to be brought by police from his house as he refused to get himself admitted in a civil hospital and later after his report came negative. He had even accused that health facilities in hospital were not up to the mark. So far in Punjab, 850 beds have been kept in government hospitals while 5-10 beds in each private hospital have also been readied, health officials said.

Dr Gauhar Vatsyayan, city based Ayurvedic expert said several people are buying immunity boosters. “Nine out of ten patients coming to me are seeking immunity boosters. Even in southern states, Ayush Ministry has also started prophylactic treatment as well in order to boost immunity of patients. We advise patients to take Tulsi, Neem and Elaichi in their daily diet as they are natural immunity boosters,” Dr Gauhar said.

Dr Baldeep Singh, MD of Deep Hospital and pediatrician said,” Every flu and fever cannot be COVID-19. But many mothers come to me daily with this fear when their children get seasonal fever or flu. So far, COVID-19 has not affected children in significant number across the globe. But at the same time, we tell mothers to stay alert.”

People are also taking homeopathic medicine as well as immunity booster. Dr Vishal Bassi, practicing in model town said,”Almost every patient is seeking immunity booster, I do tell them to follow all health and hygiene precautions as well apart from taking boosters. “

Homeopath Dr Muktinder Singh also said that they were giving immunity boosters to patients which works well in influenza.

“It has been recommended by AYUSH as well. However, this is a precautionary measure for patients and not a guarantee that it will work in the present outbreak,” he said.

Missing Ludhiana patients: Govt junks the rumour

The Ludhiana administration and health department has denied a rumour on social media regarding suspected coronavirus patients in the district. Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga has clarified that the “list of seven patients” which has gone viral on social media is neither suspected cases nor patients.

He informed that not a single suspected patient has been found in Ludhiana. The health department is already in touch with all persons who have come from abroad or from countries/areas affected with this disease. He informed that the health department officials tried to contact the persons mentioned in the list, but could not. Hence they had written to Police Commissionerate Ludhiana regarding it. He said that the police has been asked to contact these persons to ensure that they visit their nearest government hospital and get checked. He said that the health department would be able to assess whether they are suspected or patients only after their checkup.

Bagga has appealed to the residents to not fall prey to any rumours spread on social media. He clarified that the situation in district Ludhiana is fully under control.

