Mobilise against BJP before Durga Puja, TMC tells district leaders

Trinamool leaders Partha Chatterjee and Abhishek Banerjee took part in an online meeting on Friday.

THE TRINAMOOL Congress (TMC) has decided to hit the streets this month ahead of Durga Puja in protest against the BJP and its government at the Centre

In an online meeting with district presidents and MLAs on Friday, state president Subrata Bakshi, secretary-general Partha Chatterjee and Trinamool Youth Congress president and MP Abhishek Banerjee said party workers’ meetings in each of the 294 Assembly constituencies must be held by October 12.

“We were told to immediately resolve our inner problems and fight unitedly against the BJP by hitting the streets. We will start immediately. We have also been asked to complete internal workers’ meetings in each assembly segment by October 12,” a TMC district president, who wished to remain anonymous, said on Saturday.

“Our party chief Mamata Banerjee has hit the streets today in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh, which is a BJP ruled state. We will follow suit in all the districts by highlighting anti-people and anti farmer-policies of the BJP, including the farm laws,” he added.

According to sources, the TMC plans to target the BJP over these twin issues of farm laws, and the murder and alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. The party also plans to highlight the allegedly indifferent attitude of the Centre towards West Bengal.

Party workers have also been instructed to reach out to people and publicise the state government’s pro-people schemes and development initiatives. The party is reportedly of the opinion that once the festive season begins it will be difficult to draw people’s attention towards these matters.

The TMC has warned district leaders against indulging in factionalism and anti-party activities as rivalries within the party have hampered its image and organisational setup in a number of districts.

“The BJP has already started rallies in the districts in support of the farm laws, and on different issues against our government. So we have been told that we should not waste time and go for counter rallies keeping in mind Covid situation and protocols. We must be one step ahead of BJP,” said another party district president.

The TMC is said to be wary of the BJP’s attempts to poach a section of its leaders after Durga Puja.

