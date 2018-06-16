Mobile internet services suspended in seven districts of Meghalaya

Punjabi Lane in Shillong. (Photo: Abhishek Saha/File) Punjabi Lane in Shillong. (Photo: Abhishek Saha/File)

The Meghalaya government on Saturday suspended mobile internet services in seven districts of Khasi-Jaintia Hills region after intelligence inputs raised concerns over the law and order situation in those areas.

The suspension order was issued at 3 pm Saturday, three days after it was lifted, and will remain in force for 48 hours, Secretary, Home (Police) Department, S Kharlyngdoh said.

The decision was taken based on Director General of Police S B Singh’s report, which suggested that “serious law and order situation concerns” still remain in the seven districts of Khasi-Jaintia Hills region, he told PTI.

“Mobile internet, in that case, can likely be used to transmit information that has potential to incite violence in the region again,” Kharlyngdoh said.

The state capital came in the grip of violence for five days following clashes between Sikhs and Khasis in the city’s Punjabi Lane area on May 31. According to multiple sources including police officers, district officials and residents, as reported by Indian Express, violence originated when a boy was on a government-run bus driven by a relative, was assaulted by some residents of Them Iew Mawlong following an altercation with a woman. Consequent to the altercation on May 31, a day later, a mob torched a shop, a house and damaged at least five vehicles and injured around 10 10 people, including a senior police officer

The tension spread to other areas after rumours related to the clashes were circulated on social media.

The administration had to impose a curfew on Shillong and suspend Internet services to control the situation.

The suspension was, however, lifted on June 13 after the government was convinced that the situation has improved, 12 days after it was banned on June 1.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App