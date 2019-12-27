Mobile internet services restored in Kargil, 145 days after shutdown

Kashmiri journalists hold placards and protest against 100 days of internet blockade in the region in Srinagar (File/AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Kashmiri journalists hold placards and protest against 100 days of internet blockade in the region in Srinagar (File/AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Mobile internet services have been restored in Kargil district of Ladakh, 145 days after they were snapped in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 when the Centre revoked J&K’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, news agency PTI reported.

The latest development came three days after the government ordered the withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops from Kashmir. In the days leading up to August 5, the Valley witnessed the highest deployment of security forces yet. Citing law and order, the J&K administration had then suspended cellular, internet and broadband services.

Last month, Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted in the Rajya Sabha that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is “normal contrary to widespread belief” and that internet services will be resumed in the region at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, many including mainstream leaders and former chief ministers continue to remain in detentions and preventive custody under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA). The J&K administration also extended by three months the detention of National Conference leader and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Despite demands by the Opposition that Abdullah be released, Shah has said political leaders detained in J&K will be released by the state administration without interference from the Centre. Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah also continue to remain in detention since August 5.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App