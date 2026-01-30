Mobile internet cut off as forces intensify search for terrorists who killed Army man in Kishtwar encounter

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Mobile internet services were temporarily suspended in the Chhatru sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district as security forces on Friday intensified their anti-terror operations to flush out a group of suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists holed up in the area since early this month.
Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces was killed and seven soldiers were injured in an encounter with the terrorists, believed to be three in number, in Chhatru’s Singhpora area on January 18. Security forces later busted an underground hideout that was used by the terrorists and seized a large quantity of rations, including atta, rice, pulses, spices and packets of Maggie. The rations were sufficient to sustain three to four people for at least two months, sources said.
After the January 18 encounter, security forces re-established contact with the terrorists on two more occasions, on January 22 and 25. However, the terrorists managed to flee on both occasions.
Security personnel have continued their search and combing operations, and have gone deeper into the forests from all sides.
Official sources said that telecom and internet service providers have suspended all mobile data services, including 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, following directions from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, who is the authorised officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024. The IGP’s order was later endorsed by the J&K Home Department.
This was done to avoid the misuse of mobile data services by “anti-national” elements and in the interest of sovereignty and the integrity of India and security of J&K, officials said.
The areas where these services were suspended included the six-km radius around Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo, officials said.
As per the order, mobile data services will remain suspended till 11.59 pm on Friday, officials said, quoting an order issued by the J&K Home Department.
For the past two years, Kishtwar’s Chhatru area has seen terrorist movement.
Last April, security forces and police, in a joint operation braving hostile terrain covered under two to three feet of snow and adverse weather conditions, killed three terrorists in the Chhatru area. The slain terrorists were responsible for the killing of a JCO and two village defence guards in separate attacks in the area during 2024, officials had said.
