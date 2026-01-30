Mobile internet cut off as forces intensify search for terrorists who killed Army man in Kishtwar encounter

After the January 18 encounter, security forces re-established contact with the terrorists on two more occasions, on January 22 and 25. (File photo)

Mobile internet services were temporarily suspended in the Chhatru sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district as security forces on Friday intensified their anti-terror operations to flush out a group of suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists holed up in the area since early this month.

Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces was killed and seven soldiers were injured in an encounter with the terrorists, believed to be three in number, in Chhatru’s Singhpora area on January 18. Security forces later busted an underground hideout that was used by the terrorists and seized a large quantity of rations, including atta, rice, pulses, spices and packets of Maggie. The rations were sufficient to sustain three to four people for at least two months, sources said.