Mobile app for aid of birds launched ahead of Uttarayan

A collaborative effort of an IT start-up in Valsad and Rajkot-based Karuna Foundation — an animal welfare organisation — a mobile application named ‘JivDaya’ has been launched ahead of the festival of Uttarayan, also known as Makar Sankranti.

The app is free of cost, requires no login and includes the contact details of over 300 veterinary doctors, NGOs, volunteers and government organisations across Gujarat. An individual, upon seeing injured birds, may dial the number of the nearest volunteer who will then reach the spot to attend to the injury.

Claiming it to be a first-of-its-kind initiative to help birds wounded during Makar Sankranti in the state, the app’s founder said that it aims to bridge the gap between individuals who usually sight such injuries but do not have the required expertise, and the NGOs that do not have information about such casualties.

“We put the app on a trial at the beginning of 2019 but this year, we have launched it with an improved version. Anyone can become a volunteer by simply adding their contact number, which gets verified by an OTP and approved by the team,” said Shubhranshu Shekhar, co-founder of Oxeye Technologies Private Limited, an IT company at Valsad which is recognised as a start-up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Mayank Gandhi, co-founder and principal co-ordinator of the app, who brought together organisations for the project, said, “More than 300 vets, NGOs, and volunteers from across Gujarat will be on their toes during Makar Sankranti to treat injured birds. In 2018, the Forest Department had rescued and treated 4,026 birds that were wounded by glass-coated kite strings.”

Mittal Bhai Khetani, President of Karuna Foundation in Rajkot, said, “In the trial run, the JivDaya app was able to save many animals in Gujarat. We hope that it will expand to pan-India level and lakhs of animals be saved.”

“We plan to increase the geographic scope of the app and bring cities from across the country under its ambit. It can then be used all year round to seek help for animal injuries,” Shekhar added.

The app uses Google’s Cloud Firestore and Flutter, which are said to be cutting edge technologies in the field of mobile app development.

