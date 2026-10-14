MOBIKINS power bank banned on planes in India IndiGo flight fire

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has banned the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank from all flights operating to, from and within India, citing safety concerns following a battery fire incident.
The restriction applies to both passenger baggage and cargo. The move has prompted calls for stricter enforcement of mandatory compliance with the Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS) for portable batteries.
In a post on X, Bangalore Aviation (@BLRAviation) said the ban underscored the need for stricter enforcement of mandatory BIS certification for portable batteries. The post pointed out that MOBIKINS did not appear in the BIS registration database and urged consumers to verify the mandatory “R-xxxx” BIS registration number on the official CRS portal before purchasing portable batteries.
The recent ban on the Mobikins MK-PB-04 power bank by @DGCAIndia underscores the need for stricter retail enforcement of mandatory @IndianStandards CRS compliance.
Easy to verify the mandatory “R-xxxx” BIS registration at https://t.co/BwvJlC7SNb before purchasing portable batteries.
Mobikins does not appear to be listed.
Authorities and marketplaces should ensure that only certified brands are listed and sold.
I urge DGCA to begin with allowing only CRS registered brands on board. Avoid model specific to accommodate any procedural delays.
— Bangalore Aviation (@BLRAviation) October 13, 2026
The post also urged the DGCA to allow only CRS-registered brands on aircraft, arguing that restricting uncertified brands would be preferable to a model-specific ban and would account for potential procedural delays. It called on authorities and online marketplaces to ensure that only certified brands are listed and sold.
Power banks contain lithium-ion batteries, which can pose a fire risk if damaged or affected by internal short circuits. The DGCA’s restriction applies specifically to the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 model and does not amount to a blanket ban on all power banks.
Nepal Airlines also urged passengers travelling between Nepal and India not to carry a specific type of power bank.
In a statement, the airline said passengers travelling between Nepal and India are not allowed to carry the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank either in cabin/hand baggage, check-in baggage or cargo on flights operating within India or to or from India.
The development comes days after a passenger’s power bank kept on the overhead bin of an IndiGo plane caught fire.