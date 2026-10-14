MOBIKINS power bank banned on planes in India IndiGo flight fire

The development comes days after a passenger's power bank kept on the overhead bin of an IndiGo plane caught fire.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has banned the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank from all flights operating to, from and within India, citing safety concerns following a battery fire incident.

The restriction applies to both passenger baggage and cargo. The move has prompted calls for stricter enforcement of mandatory compliance with the Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS) for portable batteries.

In a post on X, Bangalore Aviation (@BLRAviation) said the ban underscored the need for stricter enforcement of mandatory BIS certification for portable batteries. The post pointed out that MOBIKINS did not appear in the BIS registration database and urged consumers to verify the mandatory “R-xxxx” BIS registration number on the official CRS portal before purchasing portable batteries.