Mob snatches four rifles from forest officers during Assam clash

Protestors set a vehicle ablaze following the detention of a few locals over alleged encroachment of reserved forest land, at Runikhata range office, in Chirang district, Assam. (PTI Photo)

Violence broke out in Assam’s Chirang district Friday, with a mob attacking a forest range office there in connection with the detention of some locals the previous day over alleged encroachment on reserved forest land.

According to officials, the mob violence included pelting stones at the Runikhata range office and the personnel stationed there and the arson of government property, including vehicles there. IGP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh told The Indian Express that amidst the mayhem, individuals in the mob had als snatched four rifles belonging to the forest department.

“Things are under control now after several police officials went to the spot and spoke to the agitated people there. All four snatched weapons have also been recovered. There will be thorough investigation into the entire incident,” he said.