Mob snatches four rifles from forest officers during Assam clash

According to officials, the mob violence included pelting stones at the Runikhata range office and the personnel stationed there and the arson of government property, including vehicles there. IGP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh told The Indian Express that amidst the mayhem, individuals in the mob had als snatched four rifles belonging to the forest department.
“Things are under control now after several police officials went to the spot and spoke to the agitated people there. All four snatched weapons have also been recovered. There will be thorough investigation into the entire incident,” he said.
Chirang is part of the Bodoland Territorial Region.
According to IGP BTAD, Vivek Raj Singh, the tensions had begun when some locals were detained in the range office on Thursday by forest department personnel for alleged encroachment of forest land.
“We are investigating in detail what the root cause of this incident was. The people who had been detained yesterday were released later that day. But today, some people got agitated and arrived at the range office and attacked. There are allegations that they have made, which will be investigated,” he said, referring to allegations made by members of the mob that forest personnel had assaulted them the previous day when they had demanded the release of the detained individuals.
While there are reports of multiple people, including forest personnel being injured in the incident, the IGP said that the exact number was not determined as of Friday afternoon.
“Officials are still taking stock of the situation, and the number of injuries and the extent of damage will be ascertained after an assessment,” he said.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More