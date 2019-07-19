Mob lynchings: SC turns down plea seeking urgent hearing for contempt petition

The Supreme Court Thursday turned down a plea urging it to grant urgent hearing to a petition seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against States which have not implemented the court’s directions to prevent instances of mob lynching.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said the matter will come up in due course.

The counsel who mentioned the matter before the bench said the Registry had informed him that it will be listed only if the court passed an order. But the bench said that the reasons cited for seeking urgent hearing are found to be incorrect upon verification in many instances.

Condemning the “sweeping” incidents of lynching as “an affront to the rule of law and to the exalted values of the Constitution”, the court on July 17, 2018, asked Parliament to come up with a special law to deter such crimes, saying “the horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be permitted to inundate the law of the land”.

Delivering its judgment on petitions filed by social activist Tushar Gandhi and Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala seeking action against cow protection groups, the bench put the onus on the State and said it had “to ensure that the machinery of law and order functions efficiently and effectively in maintaining peace so as to preserve our quintessentially secular ethos and pluralistic social fabric in a democratic set-up governed by rule of law…”