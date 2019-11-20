Mob lynchings: Govt says no Central data, only 2 states passed Bills against killings

While no Central data is maintained on lynching, two states have sent Bills to the Centre regarding laws to deal with such mob killings, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In reply to a question on laws to check incidents of mob lynching, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha that Rajasthan and Manipur have passed Bills on action to be taken against those involved in lynching but they are yet to get the President’s consent.

Rai said the Centre, following a Supreme Court directive, has issued two advisories to state governments to check incidents of lynching.

“In pursuance to the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgment on July 17, 2018, two advisories — on July 23, 2018, and September 25, 2018 — were issued to the state governments and union territories administrations for taking measures to curb incidents of mob lynching in the country,” the minister stated.

On whether many states have enacted laws, making lynching a non-bailable offence and recommending life imprisonment for those involved in such violence, Rai said that as per information available, two Bills on the subject passed by state legislatures of Manipur and Rajasthan are reserved by the Governor for consideration of the President have been received.

“The Bills so received are examined in consultation with the Central ministries concerned,” he said.

Rai said the government, through audio-visual media, has also generated public awareness to curb lynching. It has sensitised service providers to take steps to check propagation of false news and rumours with potential to incite mob violence and lynching, he replied.

To another question on the number deaths due to lynching, Rai said, “The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain data with respect to mob lynching. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs have issued advisories to States and UTs, from time to time, to maintain law and order and ensure that any person who takes law into his/her hand is punished promptly as per law.”

In its order, the Supreme Court had said that state governments should designate a senior police officer, not below the rank of Superintendent of Police, as nodal officer in each district to take steps to prevent incidents of mob violence and lynching.

It said states have to constitute a special task force to procure intelligence reports about people likely to commit such crimes, or who are involved in spreading hate speeches, provocative statements and fake news.

The court had also said the state governments shall identify districts, sub-divisions and villages where instances of lynching and mob violence have been reported in the recent past, say, in the last five years besides others.