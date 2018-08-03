Mob lynching accused should be treated as terrorists: Swami Agnivesh

The BJP government at the Centre and in Jharkhand are involved in it. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The BJP government at the Centre and in Jharkhand are involved in it. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Days after Swami Agnivesh was assaulted allegedly by BJP-affiliated youth groups in Jharkhand last month, the social activist has said that those involved in mob lynching cases should be treated as “terrorists”. The activist, while demanding that such people should be tried under the counter-terror law UAPA, also alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and in Jharkhand are involved in the attack on him.

Agnivesh, who was roughed up in Pakur district in Jharkhand on July 17, alleged that the police in Jharkhand was not taking any action against the accused in the case. He has said that he will file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a SIT probe into the entire incident, if timely action is not taken.

“Even after 15 days, no arrest has been made despite the accused being identified as members of saffron outfits including BJP. It is clear the accused assaulted me on orders from the higher level. The BJP government at the Centre and in Jharkhand are involved in it,” he alleged.The 79-year-old activist, known for his movement against bonded labour and untouchability, was attacked by the mob at Pakur before he was to attend a protest by tribals against the alleged violation of their rights and land acquisition at Littipada. He has also claimed that one reason behind the attack on him could be his support to the tribals who are opposing acquisition of their land for the corporates, by the Jharkhand government.

“Those who lynch people on any ground are nothing but terrorists and must be treated as such. Provisions of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) should be invoked against all such elements and outfits that are accused of mob lynching in the country,” he said.

In order to consolidate protests against mob lynchings and atrocities on Dalits, minorities and tribals, Agnivesh said he will tour several parts of Kerala, besides Ludhiana and Saharanpur later this month.

However, Agnivesh expressed gratitude towards former Congress president Sonia Gandhi for supporting him during the crisis but was “deeply pained” by the silence of the BJP and the RSS.

