Mob lynches man in Jharkhand after minor girl alleges he raped her

A man was beaten to death in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Tuesday morning after villagers accused him of confining a minor girl and sexually assaulting her. A top officer in the administration said the allegations of confinement and sexual assault are yet to be confirmed. The father of the man beaten to death has filed a police complaint, and an FIR has been registered under several sections, including one related to mob lynching.

According to the father’s complaint, a crowd of 100-150 people reached their place on Tuesday and accused them of forcibly keeping a girl from the village at their home. When they denied this, people in the crowd tied up the man’s parents and assaulted them, the complaint said.