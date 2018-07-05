Mob attacks man for trying to abduct minor girl in Rajkot

According to PTI, after the mother of the minor girl had filed a complaint, a Chiliya Manu Rathwa (30) was arrested and charged with trying to abduct the three-year-old, said Thorala police station Inspector S N Gaddu. According to PTI, after the mother of the minor girl had filed a complaint, a Chiliya Manu Rathwa (30) was arrested and charged with trying to abduct the three-year-old, said Thorala police station Inspector S N Gaddu.

A man was thrashed by a mob for allegedly abducting a minor child near Aji Dam area in Gujarat, the police said on Thursday. “Rathwa tried to flee but the mob managed to get hold of him and thrashed him, leaving him severely injured. He was then handed over to the police,” Rajkot city zone 2 DCP Balram Meena said.

A temple priest who was witness to the alleged abduction raised an alarm and alerted the people in the Aji Dam area, said Rajkot city zone 2 DCP Balram Meena.

According to PTI, after the mother of the minor girl had filed a complaint, Chiliya Manu Rathwa (30) was arrested and charged with trying to abduct the three-year-old, said Thorala police station Inspector S N Gaddu.

Rathwa was admitted to Rajkot Civil Hospital for treatment and claimed himself as innocent, said Gaddu.

Further investigations into the case are underway.

