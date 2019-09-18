Mob attacks 6 of family at Aligarh Railway Station

Two days after six members of the same family were attacked by a mob at the Aligarh Railway Station, the police on Tuesday ruled out any communal angle to the incident.

Advertising

On Sunday afternoon, Shahim and Taufeeq Khan, along with their families, were visiting Aligarh for the treatment of their 15-year-old relative Shifa at Aligarh Muslim University’s hospital. According to the complaint, as the family members stepped off the train onto the platform, a mob attacked Shahim and Taufeeq.

The family has alleged that they were targeted due to their religion. “We still don’t know why they attacked but it can be nothing but communal since they especially went after my relatives in the burqa and not any other women. Both Taufeeq and Shahim were badly hurt,” said Mukarram Ali, the complainant.

However, the police say the attack might have been over “some issue over space”.

“The family was coming from Kannauj and attacked when they stepped down,” Aligarh GRP SHO Yashpal Singh said.