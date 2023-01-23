Mob alleges conversion bid at Meerut varsity, 2 Korean visitors rescued

Two South Korean women visiting the Meerut’s Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) university had to be escorted out after an angry mob accused them of being Christian missionaries aiming to proselytise students, the police said.

In a 33-second video of the incident being circulated on social media, the two South Koreans are seen surrounded by a crowd, one of whom asks, “Who is with you? What is the purpose of your visit?…There is only one god Ram, others do not exist.”

In an apparent attempt to pacify the mob who continued the chorus of loud ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans, one of the Koreans is heard speaking in broken Hindi, but in vain as the confrontation continued. “These are Christian missionaries who want to come here. This is wrong… Jai Shree Ram,” a protester is heard saying.

CCS University Registrar, Dhirendra Kumar, told The Indian Express it’s not clear if the mob were CCS students or outsiders.

The Meerut police said the incident happened Saturday and that a police team present nearby swung into action immediately to get “the matter under control”.

“We helped both the Korean students as our guests and escorted them safely to their hotel. One Local Intelligent Officer (LIU) was deployed for them, he was monitoring the situation all the time. On Sunday, they took a flight to Delhi, from where they will return to their country on Monday,” Meerut CO (Civil lines) Arvind Kumar told The Indian Express.

Kumar said an FIR has been registered and that relevant sections of IPC “for misbehaviour, abuse and hurting religious sentiments” will be included in it. “We are in the process of identifying the accused on the basis of viral video, media reports etc,” Kumar added.

The officer said the allegations that the two women, who are students at a university in South Korea, were on a mission to proselytise are not true. He said they were in Meerut for tourism and had visited the CCS university after suggestions by an Indian friend in their country. “That’s how they spoke a little bit of Hindi,” he said.

A tweet by the official handle of the Meerut police read: “Some foreign girls had come to visit the (CCS) university. Some youths deliberately asked them about their religion and made a video. Some people wrongly spread this video that they are propagating religion. This is totally wrong.”

The CCS Registrar said the university management will act if “any student or union” files a complaint regarding the incident. “If the police ask us anything during investigations, we will reply,” the Registrar added.