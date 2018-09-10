MNS extends support to Bharat bandh

MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked party members to be a part of Monday’s bandh and to also ensure that no damage to public property is caused. MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked party members to be a part of Monday’s bandh and to also ensure that no damage to public property is caused.

A Day after the Mumbai Congress announced a bandh in the city on Monday and sought support of other political parties for a joint agitation against the issue of fuel price rise, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday extended his party’s support for the bandh call.

On Sunday morning, the MNS chief held a meeting with senior party leaders and office bearers from Mumbai and Thane to discuss the proposed bandh. “The MNS extends its full support to the bandh and will actively participate in it,” said Thackeray.

He slammed the BJP-led Union government for imposing heavy taxes on fuel. “The country’s policies cannot be based on the whims and fancies of one person. Demonetisation was a huge blunder and its repercussions caused our economy to plummet to a precarious state. To cover this up, heavy taxes are being imposed on fuel as an effort to bring back the economic conditions to normalcy. Why is the common man being made to pay the price for the miscalculations on part of the Central government?” asked the MNS president.

Thackeray further asked party members to be a part of Monday’s bandh and to also ensure that no damage to public property is caused.

“We should all ensure such solid implementation and success of this bandh that the government sitting in Delhi should realise all the mistakes they have committed,” he added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App