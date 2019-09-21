MNS chief asks leaders to gear up for elections

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who was at one time trying to rally Opposition leaders to boycott the 2019 Assembly elections, held a meeting with party leaders Friday asking them to gear up to contest the upcoming elections.

Advertising

The MNS is looking to put up around 100 candidates across the state, party sources said. Thackeray, who had floated the MNS in 2006 after splitting from the Shiv Sena, had hit the state’s electoral stage with a bang, winning 13 Assembly seats in 2009. Since then, his party went into a spiral of decline losing members as well as popularity. Of the 13 MLAs elected in 2009, only three are still associated with the party. At present, the MNS has no MLAs in the state after its lone MLA in 2014 switched over to the Sena.

Raj Thackeray, a one-time avid supporter of Modi, has had a fall-out with the BJP since it came to power in 2014. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray had been increasingly critical of the BJP and campaigned for the Congress-NCP in the state.

Thackeray had played a key role in getting the Opposition to come on one stage to hold protest against the use of EVMs and to demand switching over to the paper ballot system.

Advertising

The MNS chief was also allegedly in favour of boycotting elections, which he felt were being manipulated by EVMs. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had last week said that Thackeray was keen on ensuring that elections were boycotted.

“We had some talks with Raj Thackeray about the elections. Raj was of the opinion that all political parties needed to boycott the elections. This was a stand which is unacceptable to us and there was not point in having any talks with him further,” Pawar had said.