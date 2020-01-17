MMRDA in talks with Canada pension fund to raise Rs 8,000 crore in return for 30-year ticket sales

MMRDA Commissioner R A Rajeev said fare on two routes could be monetised. MMRDA Commissioner R A Rajeev said fare on two routes could be monetised.

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is in negotiations with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for monetisation of a part of its anticipated fare from two under-construction metro routes in suburban Mumbai. According to officials, the CPPIB could pay the MMRDA, up-front, a sum of about Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 8,000 crore if the plan materialises.

Metropolitan Commissioner R A Rajeev, who heads the MMRDA, told The Indian Express that the deal is currently at the “draft stage”, but said the CPPIB was interested in monetising “fare and non-fare revenue” for a 30-year concession period. The discussions are underway for two routes, the Metro Line 7 connecting Dahisar East to Andheri East and Metro Line 2A connecting Dahisar to D N Nagar.

The two lines, being built at a cost of Rs 12,500 crore, are expected to be ready for operations by the year-end. Well over half of the construction cost could be recovered at the start of operations if the deal with the CPPIB goes through.

“CPPIB has shown interest in monetising 70 per cent of fare and non fare revenue for 30 years. This means they would give the MMRDA that money up front,” Rajeev said. The anticipated fare along with anticipated revisions multiplied by the ridership for the 30-year concession period will help determine the NPV (net present value). The CPPIB would then collect all fares during the concession period.

“Some risk is borne by us and some by the company,” Rajeev said, adding that beyond a certain ridership, the concessionaire would share any additional revenue with the MMRDA. Any dip in ridership from anticipated levels would entail the state having to pay the difference to the concessionaire. The deal is expected to be signed once the two lines are commissioned later this year.

Asked if the private player would become a stakeholder in any future fare revision decisions, Rajeev said the agreement would have to be airtight and transparent. “That is a matter of detail and will be thrashed out during the negotiations,” he said.

The two lines for which the innovative finance model is being considered are Metro 7, a 16.5-km corridor being built at an estimated cost of Rs 6,074 crores and Metro 2A, an 18.5-km line with an estimated cost of Rs 6,474 crores.

