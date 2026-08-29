On mines and minerals bill, Patnaik reaches across the aisle to BJP MPs

As Odisha accounts for nearly 44% of India's mineral wealth, Naveen Patnaik said the state has contributed its mineral wealth to the building of India's steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors for decades. (Express file photo)

Calling the passage of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) law in Parliament a “black day” for Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Saturday urged Odisha BJP MPs to seek reversal of the amendments.

“The Bill was passed with less than ten minutes of discussion in the Lok Sabha, despite having provisions with far-reaching implications for the people of Odisha. This was not an ordinary piece of legislation. Odisha undoubtedly will be the worst affected by this legislation,” said Patnaik in a letter to BJP MPs.

As Odisha accounts for nearly 44% of India’s mineral wealth, Patnaik, the former Odisha CM, said the state has contributed its mineral wealth to the building of India’s steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors for decades.