MLC election results 2026: BJP’s Karnataka sweep, UP win in 5 points

A clean sweep in Karnataka and a strong showing in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar – the BJP is having a good day as votes are counted for 28 Legislative Council elections in four states. The Congress’ poor showing – zero wins, or even leads, so far – has only added to its joy.

But the BJP hasn’t had it all its way. In UP – where a critical Assembly election is due early next year – Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party is keeping its rival honest.

Tejashwi Yadav‘s Rashtriya Janata Dal is doing the same in Bihar, and independent candidates and Prashant Kishor‘s Jan Suraaj Party have also denied the BJP seats.