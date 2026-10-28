MLC election results 2026: BJP’s Karnataka sweep, UP win in 5 points

A clean sweep in Karnataka and a strong showing in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar – the BJP is having a good day as votes are counted for 28 Legislative Council elections in four states. The Congress’ poor showing – zero wins, or even leads, so far – has only added to its joy.
But the BJP hasn’t had it all its way. In UP – where a critical Assembly election is due early next year – Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party is keeping its rival honest.
Tejashwi Yadav‘s Rashtriya Janata Dal is doing the same in Bihar, and independent candidates and Prashant Kishor‘s Jan Suraaj Party have also denied the BJP seats.
MLC election results
The big story is the BJP’s sweep of Karnataka – which is a good sign as the party plots a return to power in the only southern state it has ever ruled. And excellent MLC election results in Karnataka and UP will also help counter Rahul Gandhi‘s ‘vote chori‘ campaign, a narrative the Congress leader has been framing since the 2024 Lok Sabha election and which was boosted by the Express’ investigation into the Election Commission’s functioning.
- 01
The Karnataka dominance
The BJP won three of four available seats. These are the North-East Teachers, South-East Graduates, and West Graduates' segments. All three were previously held by the party. The fourth - Bengaluru Teachers - was won by the Janata Dal (Secular).
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar accepted the defeat, telling reporters the party will 'thoroughly review the results and institute corrective measures'. DKS was quick to play down talk of this affecting the Congress in the 2028 Assembly election.
- 02
Bihar, and still no Congress win
Blanked in Karnataka - a state in which it is in power - and UP - a blow ahead of the 2027 election - the Congress has fared no better in Bihar.
In fact, even poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, which was itself thumped in the last Bihar Assembly election, fared better, winning the Darbhanga Teachers' seat.
Overall the BJP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) won four of eight seats. Tejashwi Yadav's RJD won one as did PK's party. Two independents rounded out the winners' list.
- 03
In Uttar Pradesh
There are 11 seats available in UP and the BJP has picked up five so far. The Samajwadi Party has won three and votes are still being counted for the rest.
This result is big too. The BJP has been seen as under pressure over protests targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. UP is the party's fortress - the core of its Hindi heartland bastion. Defeat here, particularly with an Assembly election around the corner - would have fed into the 'party weakened' narrative.
That said, Akhilesh Yadav remains a threat to Yogi Adityanath winning a third term as Chief Minister.
- 04
And Maharashtra?
Wins haven't been declared yet but here too the BJP is leading; the party and its ally - Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction - is ahead in three seats.
The Nationalist Congress Party group led by Sharad Pawar is leading in the other two.
The prestige battle here is the Nagpur Graduates' seat - the home turf of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and where the Rashtiya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP's ideological mentor, is headquartered.
The Congress is trailing in the Nagpur Graduates' and Pune Teachers' seats - both of which it won in the last election. If the trends hold, it will be routed here too.
- 05
'No EVM, no problem' says BJP
Overall, the BJP has been quick to mock the Congress for its poor showing, pointing out that these elections were conducted using ballots and not EVMs, or Electronic Voting Machines.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari argued this meant voters had rejected Rahul Gandhi's politics regardless of the voting method. The Karnataka unit also took a swipe: "DK, it's done, bro", it said, channelling CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's (by now) well-worn phrase.
The pushback followed repeated claims by the Congress that EVMs used in federal and state elections over the past several years have been rigged to ensure the BJP wins.
The BJP has, just as repeatedly, denied such allegations.
Many, however, have pointed out these results do not, by themselves, settle this issue, since MLC elections involve a limited electorate rather than the general voting public.