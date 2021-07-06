scorecardresearch
Monday, July 05, 2021
MLAs meet Venugopal, demand Bhupinder Singh Hooda role in party appointments

The meeting took place four days after 19 MLAs met Haryana Congress in-charge Vivek Bansal, seeking a “strong leadership” for the party in the state.

Written by Sukhbir Siwach | Chandigarh |
July 6, 2021 1:54:03 am
Haryana's former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File)

A GROUP of Congress MLAs from Haryana, said to be loyalists of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, met party General Secretary K C Venugopal in New Delhi on Monday.

Sources said a tussle for the lion’s share in appointments for Congress organisation posts in Haryana has emerged as a key point of friction between factions of Hooda and Congress state president Kumari Selja.

On Monday, as many as 22 MLAs gathered in New Delhi to meet Venugopal. Party sources said 10 MLAs in two batches of five each met him to convey their sentiments ahead of appointments for the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), state executive, district presidents and block presidents.

After meeting Venugopal, Rohtak MLA B B Batra, a close associate of Hooda, said, “The MLAs should be consulted and Hooda should also be taken into confidence while making appointments for party organisation.”

Hooda loyalists want the former CM to be given due weightage in the formation of party committees at all levels “keeping in view his seniority in the party and base among the masses”.

