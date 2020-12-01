MLA quits as Haryana body chief, ‘khaps extend support’ to protest

Farmers protest at Kundli border with Delhi in Haryana’s Sonepat district on Sunday. (PTI)

Amid growing support to the farmers’ agitation in Haryana, Independent MLA from Dadri, Sombir Sangwan, on Monday resigned as chairman of the Haryana Livestock Development Board in solidarity with the protesters.

“I will go to Delhi border from Dadri on a tractor to join farmers agitation on Delhi border on Tuesday morning,” Sangwan said after attending a meeting of Sangwan khap in a village of his constituency. “The agitation will get momentum in next 2-4 days in Haryana,” claimed Sangwan, who is president of Sangwan khap.

According to Sangwan, presidents of 30 khaps had on Sunday gathered in Rohtak and decided to extend support to the agitators. “Some have already started moving to Delhi borders while others will go soon,” he said.

Sangwan said he will continue to extend support to the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP government as an Independent MLA.

Haryana deploys 10 ambulances

Chandigarh: To prevent the spread of infections, especially Covid-19, during the farmers’ protest at Sonipat, the health department has deployed 10 ambulances along with a team of doctors, including Ayush specialists. “Treatment was given by mobile health team under supervision of Civil Surgeon, Jhajjar, in Bahadurgarh to 863 farmers,” a state government spokesperson said on Monday. —ENS

