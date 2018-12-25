MLA, mayor target Khattar, claim they are being overlooked

The MLA of Gurgaon’s Pataudi district and the Gurgaon mayor Monday spoke out against the Haryana Chief Minister and the state government, claiming that local MLAs had not been invited to various events and are also not being given credit for the work they are doing.

They also hit out at the CM for promoting “factionalism” over the past few months.

“On December 22, the Chief Minister had come to Pataudi for a jan sabha. Despite being the MLA, I was not even invited. Similarly, no invitation for the Rewari roadshow was sent to the local MLA… The party uses politicians for votes in these areas. Not inviting public representatives is a planned move by the chief minister, who wants to make the party his puppet so that no public representative says anything against him,” alleged Pataudi MLA Bimla Choudhary.

“However, the chief minister is forgetting that this kind of behaviour does not work in a democracy for too many days. The earlier chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had also played this kind of politics in the Congress… its result is that the Congress has to fight to establish a base among the masses,” she said.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Mayor Madhu Azad said, “I had won on the symbol of the lotus, and the BJP had chosen me as mayor… Now my deputy mayor, my councillors, everyone is being overlooked. Everywhere, whatever work is done by the MCG, whether that is of roads, community centre, anything, the name of the mayor’s team is not included when it comes to giving credit.”

The MLA, mayor, deputy mayor, district councillor, municipal committee chairman and other officials who claim to have been overlooked intend to meet BJP president Amit Shah, national general secretary Ram Lal, BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, and other prominent BJP members to alert them to these events and the “damage” they are inflicting, they said.

Rajiv Jain, media advisor to the CM, termed the allegations “baseless”. Responding to the Pataudi MLA’s claim that she was not invited for the event in her district, he said, “A spokesperson in Pataudi had sent out the invites. An invitation had been sent to her as well, but was handed to her son since she was out of town at the time.”