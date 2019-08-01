MLA Kuldeep Sengar expulsion: BJP acknowledges it ’empowered a criminal’, says Priyanka Gandhi

Hours after raped accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar was expelled from the BJP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the saffron party has finally acknowledged that they “empowered a criminal” and took corrective action.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, “The BJP finally acknowledges having empowered a criminal and takes some action to correct itself and move in the direction of justice for a young woman who has suffered immeasurably.”

Grateful to the SC for taking cognisance of the ‘Jungle Raj’ being unleashed in U.P. Meanwhile, the BJP finally acknowledges having empowered a criminal and takes some action to correct itself and move in the direction of justice for a young woman who has suffered immeasurably. pic.twitter.com/nNNWhW1CKz — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 1, 2019

Amid massive public outrage, the BJP today expelled Sengar, who along with nine others, have been accused of orchestrating the accident that has left the rape survivor in a critical condition. Sengar is presently in jail on charges of raping the woman who was a minor in 2017.

On Sunday, the car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were traveling in, was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli, killing her two aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured. The girl’s family has alleged that the accident on Sunday was an attempt to eliminate her.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into the road accident, has booked 10 people for murder.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident, from Uttar Pradesh to the national capital. The apex court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor as an interim compensation.