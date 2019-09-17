MLA Jignesh Mevani holds rally to protest derogatory remarks against Dalits, seeks FIR

Independent MLA from Vadgam constituency and Dalit youth leader Jignesh Mevani Monday led a rally of around 500 Dalits in the city, seeking registration of an FIR against a sadhu of the Swaminarayan sect. A video of the sadhu allegedly making derogatory remarks against Dalits had gone viral on social media.

The protest march was held in the morning after which Mevani met Ahmedabad police Commissioner A K Singh.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Mevani said, “We met the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner and he told us that they have got the (viral) video verified from FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory).”

The MLA added “The police commissioner has also stated that in his opinion, the video does disclose the ingredient to register the offence under the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act or Atrocities Act and now it is the DGP’s (Director General of Police) call to take a decision on whether to register an FIR or not.”

Following this, Mevani also went to meet DGP Shivanand Jha. “We met the DGP and he said that by evening the issue would be resolved,” Mevani said.

DGP Shivanand Jha could not be reached for his comments.

Earlier last week, Mevani had also submitted an application to DGP Shivanand Jha seeking registration of FIR against the sadhu.